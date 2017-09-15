Summer temperatures for the final weekend of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is the last weekend of summer and Mother Nature is bringing summer temps to central Indiana.

Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 80°s Saturday afternoon.

As winds shift from the southeast to the south, humidity will slowly begin to climb. Dew point temperatures should be in the middle-60°s making it feel a little uncomfortable. Peak heat indices should be in the upper 80°s.

Temperatures should climb a little higher Sunday as winds become more southerly/southwesterly. Compressional warming ahead of an approaching cold front may also take temperatures a few degrees higher than currently forecast.

Counteracting compressional warming in the temperature forecast is an increasing cloud shield expected to move in over the state. That should help keep temperatures from reaching their full potential. If clouds are slow to arrive, temperatures may get close to 90°.

WARMEST IN 39 YEARS

Once Indianapolis climbs above 85° it will be the warmest September 17 since 1978. If Indianapolis goes above 88° it will be the warmest temperature for the date since 1955 when the record was established for the date - 93°.