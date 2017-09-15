× Report: Jacoby Brissett to start for Indianapolis Colts in Week 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s looking like a change is in the works for the Indianapolis Colts this week.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the Colts are planning to start Jacoby Brissett in Sunday’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brissett would replace Scott Tolzien, who struggled mightily against the L.A. Rams last week. Tolzien’s first pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, and the Rams returned a second interception for a score later in the game. The Colts failed to convert a third-down opportunity in their 46-9 loss against the Rams.

The Colts stuck with Tolzien through the preseason and named him the starter. But the offensive struggles against the Rams couldn’t be ignored, and Brissett, who joined the team via a trade on Sept. 2, will get his shot under center as the team awaits the return of Andrew Luck.

The New England Patriots chose Brissett in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He started a pair of games for the Pats while Tom Brady served his Deflategate-related suspension last season.

Brissett, known for his athleticism and big arm, led the Colts to their only touchdown of the season opener and also connected with Donte Moncrief on an impressive 50-yard pass.