Police investigate report of person shot on Indy’s northwest side

Posted 2:02 pm, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 02:21PM, September 15, 2017

Photo of scene on September 15, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating an alleged  shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers received a report of a person shot around 1:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West 56th Street near the intersection of Georgetown Road.

A spokesperson with IMPD says they suspect someone was shot, however, they are unable to locate a victim at this time.

We will continue to update this store with more information as it is made available.

