New IKEA in Fishers boasts Indiana's largest retail solar rooftop

FISHERS, Ind. – Workers just finished installing the largest retail solar rooftop in the state at the future IKEA store in Fishers.

The 219,000-square-foot solar array consists of a 1.34 MW system, built with 3,888 panels that will produce approximately 1,752,845 kWh of electricity annually for the store, the equivalent of reducing 1,358 tons of carbon dioxide.

We realize those number probably don’t mean a whole lot to you, but basically that’s equivalent to the emissions of 260 cars or providing electricity for 182 homes yearly.

This solar panel array represents the 48th solar project for IKEA in the U.S., contributing to the IKEA solar presence atop more than 90% of its U.S. locations.

The 289,000-square-foot IKEA Fishers store will open on October 11. It’s located along the eastern side of Interstate 69, just south of the E. 116th Street exit, approximately 15 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.