Lucas Oil Stadium: beyond the field

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- CBS 4 kicked off its behind the scenes tour of Lucas Oil Stadium at main entrance to the stadium, also known as Lucas Oil Plaza.

You may notice lots of racing décor in the plaza, that was all Forrest Lucas.

“Besides getting to hang the name of his company on the outside of the building, he got this plaza to decorate anyway he wanted to,” said Pattie Sherrill, tour coordinator at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Next, we hiked all the way to the top of the building to an area I didn’t even know existed.

“This is our video platform,” said Pattie.

Translation?

The beautiful wide shots of all 22 players on field you see when watching the game at home, those are shot from the video platform.

Go down a few floors and you’re living the “suite life.”

We toured the quarterback suite.

It’s just 1 of 140 suites in the stadium.

The QB suite was designed for the fan who wants luxury, but doesn’t want to fill an entire suite every home game.

Besides an incredible view, a ticket to the QB suite comes with two all-you-can-eat buffets, dessert, beer, wine, and even access to a massage chair!

We found a single game re-sale ticket online for this suite listed for just under $500.

Our next stop was the Colts locker room.

There are two meeting room, four TVs, and 68 lockers in the space.

Andrew Luck snagged the corner locker.

That’s not where Peyton Manning dressed while he was with the team.

“Peyton Manning’s locker was right there in the corner, you’ll notice it’s not there anymore. Two years ago the Colts staff came and took it up to the Colts complex on west 56th Street,” said Pattie.

From there we walked out onto to the field taking the same route the players take on game day.

For most fans, this is the highlight of the stadium tour.

“We get people from all over the world, all over the United States, all different walks of life—and they are not necessarily Colts fans, they’re football fans and they want to see the building,” said Pattie.

Lucas Oil Stadium tours are offered Monday-Friday beginning at 10AM.

An adult ticket costs $10.

Click here for more information on how to reserve your tour spot.