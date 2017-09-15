Judge: AG Jeff Sessions can’t deny grant money for sanctuary cities

Posted 4:57 pm, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:58PM, September 15, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration at the Justice Department September 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions announced that the Trump Administration is ending the Obama era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protect those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, with a six-month delay for the Congress to put in replacement legislation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A federal judge has ruled Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other so-called sanctuary cities for refusing his order to impose tough immigration policies.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber on Friday granted Chicago’s request for a temporary “nationwide” injunction. That means the Justice Department can’t deny requests for the grant money until Chicago’s lawsuit against the agency is concluded. He wrote that Chicago has shown a “likelihood of success” in its arguments that Sessions overstepped his authority with the requirements.

Chicago refused to comply with the Justice Department’s demand that it allow immigration agents access to local jails and notify agents when someone in the United States illegally is about to be released from custody.

