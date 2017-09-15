× Intruder shot dead during east side home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS–An armed robber was gunned down in what police are calling a self-defense shooting late Thursday on the city’s east side.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of Wiebeck Court shortly before midnight. A male suspect broke into an apartment where a man, woman and two children were inside, according to an IMPD spokesperson. One of the apartment dwellers was armed and opened fire, killing the would-be robber. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are calling it an apparent act of self-defense.

“Everything at this point in time seems to be pointing toward a homeowner protecting his family and shooting an intruder who made forced entry into their apartment,” said Capt. Harold Turner, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept.

One of the bullets from the gunfire passed through a wall and into an adjacent apartment. No one was wounded, however.