Get to know Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Marlon Mack

Posted 7:31 am, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:03AM, September 15, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the Indianapolis Colts drafted Marlon Mack in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, they hoped they were getting a dynamic playmaker.

Mack has already flashed explosiveness in the running game, and the team will need every bit of that big-play potential.

Here are some things you should know about the rookie running back.

Mack rewrote the record books during an impressive career at the University of South Florida, where he set school records for rushing yards and touchdowns.

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 08: Running back Marlon Mack #5 of the South Florida Bulls gains yards against the East Carolina Pirates at Raymond James Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jason Behnken/Getty Images)

A native of Sarasota, Fla., Mack loves spending time in the Sunshine State and says South Beach is his vacation spot of choice.

Looking good, South Beach. Looking good.

His favorite movie, on the other hand, takes place in Las Vegas. Mack counts himself as a huge fan of 2009’s The Hangover starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis.

Somehow, they made two sequels

Away from the field, Mack says he loves sneakers…and says he couldn’t live without football and his phone!

(What about football on your phone?)

Mack counts LeBron James as his favorite athlete.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He says if he could have lunch with anyone, he’d pick LeBron, actor Denzel Washington and former President Barack Obama.

Marlon Mack’s dinner party: LeBron James, Denzel Washington and Barack Obama (all images from Getty)

YFN Lucci and Meek Mill are some of his favorite music artists.

YFN Lucci (left) and Meek Mill (right) — Images from Getty

You can catch Mack on the field this weekend when the Colts host the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.