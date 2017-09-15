× Get to know Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Marlon Mack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the Indianapolis Colts drafted Marlon Mack in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, they hoped they were getting a dynamic playmaker.

Mack has already flashed explosiveness in the running game, and the team will need every bit of that big-play potential.

Here are some things you should know about the rookie running back.

Mack rewrote the record books during an impressive career at the University of South Florida, where he set school records for rushing yards and touchdowns.

A native of Sarasota, Fla., Mack loves spending time in the Sunshine State and says South Beach is his vacation spot of choice.

His favorite movie, on the other hand, takes place in Las Vegas. Mack counts himself as a huge fan of 2009’s The Hangover starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis.

Away from the field, Mack says he loves sneakers…and says he couldn’t live without football and his phone!

(What about football on your phone?)

Mack counts LeBron James as his favorite athlete.

He says if he could have lunch with anyone, he’d pick LeBron, actor Denzel Washington and former President Barack Obama.

YFN Lucci and Meek Mill are some of his favorite music artists.

You can catch Mack on the field this weekend when the Colts host the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.; the game airs on our partner station, FOX59.