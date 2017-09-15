Friday morning Greene County crash claims life of 54-year-old man

Posted 5:06 pm, September 15, 2017, by

File image

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police responded to a report of a crash early Friday morning that claimed the life of a 54-year-old Bloomington man.

Fred Thompson passed away at IU Health Bloomington after he was reportedly ejected from a 2002 Ford Explorer southbound on I-69 near the 100 mile marker.

Police were called to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. and said that Thompson was ejected into a nearby median.

ISP said they found evidence that led them to believe Thompson was driving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

The explorer’s driver side door was reportedly ripped off by a guardrail.

Thompson died of his injuries at the hospital.

