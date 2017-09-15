Delaware County deputy, 17 others arrested as part of investigation into Muncie-Indy drug ring

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A wide-ranging drug investigation spanning from Indianapolis to Muncie resulted in the arrests of more than a dozen people.

According to Indiana State Police, the investigation began in March and led investigators to serve 14 search warrants this week.

The operation involved multiple agencies, including the Muncie Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Indiana State Police SWAT, Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Investigators and troopers from the Indianapolis and Pendleton districts.

Police seized drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, in addition to $88,945 in cash, seven handguns, three rifles and a shotgun. One of the handguns had been reported stolen, police said.

Police arrested more than a dozen people, including Jerry Parks, a Delaware County sheriff’s deputy who was taken into custody as part of a parallel investigation by the Muncie Police Department’s Narcotics Unit. Parks is charged with aiding, inducing, or causing dealing of heroin and marijuana.

Investigators said another person arrested in the investigation, Danny Terry, is Parks’ nephew. Terry told investigators when he was arrested that his uncle provided him with drugs that he seized while working as a deputy. Parks is a K-9 handler.

Parks is additionally charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent because children were in his home when he was in possession of marijuana, investigators said. His wife, Bridget Parks, was also arrested and faces neglect and drug-related charges.

Suspects arrested in the case face drug-related charges, police said. Most of them are from Indianapolis:

Marcus Bennett, 37

Cory Poore, 28

Joseph Majko Jr., 63

Michael Campbell, 45 (was wanted on an unrelated warrant)

Tara Martin, 30

Buddy Rutar, 32

John Smith, 61

Jaquise Reed, 18

Dontae Lawrence, 19

Broderick Bullock, 33

Anton Holland, 31

Danny Terry, 33

Alysia Muir, 24

Richelle Bennett, 39

David Eads, 29 (Ellettsville)

Letha Kersey, 34

Vera Kersey, 58

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about Parks’ arrest: