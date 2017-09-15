× Crews begin removing asbestos from Madison County courthouse

ANDERSON, Ind. — Crews have started a long project to remove asbestos from a central Indiana courthouse.

A contractor began removing fireproofing containing asbestos last week from the Madison County Government Center’s air-handling room.

The Herald Bulletin says that work must be done before new boilers can be installed prior to winter.

Contractors will begin full asbestos removal at the Anderson building in December. The total cost is estimated at $2 million. The work includes asbestos removal as well as new fireproofing, carpets, lights and paint in all county offices.

Asbestos is a mineral once commonly used in insulation and fireproofing material. Exposure can increase the risk of lung cancer, mesothelioma and other ailments.