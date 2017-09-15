Broad Ripple High School students, alumni celebrate homecoming for possibly the last time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The homecoming parade and other events leading up to Friday night’s football game for Broad Ripple had some extra meaning this year as the high school is one of three schools IPS leaders are considering closing before next school year.

“It’s sad because we were expecting to send our children here, but you know it is what it is. We are going to make it happen tonight,” 2001 Broadripple High School alumni Angela Wallace said.

“I would hate to see this school go because I have so much family that has put in work in this school. They made this school what it is,” Senior Michael Coke said.

An IPS Facility Utilization Task Force recommended to the school board to close Broad Ripple High School, Northwest High School and Arsenal Tech High School.

Northwest and Arsenal Tech would become middle schools and Arsenal Tech would also offer an evening high school program, according to IPS Spokesperson Carrie Cline Black.

Cline Black said while this recommendation was not easy for the school district and involved extensive community input, the school closings will free up money for additional academic offerings.

“Now they will be able to look at this entire buffet of new programs and say that interest me or that interest me and be able to pick what high school they want to go to based off that exciting program that will help them be better prepared when they graduate,” Cline Black said.

The school board will vote on the task force’s recommendations Monday night at 6:00 p.m.