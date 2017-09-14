× Volunteer accused of stealing thousands from animal care organization in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana woman is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the animal care organization she volunteered for.

On Aug. 7, another volunteer from the Tipton County Pals for Pets told the sheriff’s office that she believes Jessica Moss forged her signature on $2,650 worth of checks from the organization’s bank account.

During an interview with an officer, Moss admitted to forging the woman’s signature and using money from Pets for Pals for her personal debts and other expenses, according to court documents.

Authorities say Moss also admitted to using a debit card issued on the organization’s account to withdraw a total of $2,000 in cash from an ATM for herself.

Moss has now been charged with four counts of forgery and one count of theft.