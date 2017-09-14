Tropical Storm Jose is still lurking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tropical Storm Jose is centered 405 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas. Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Friday, followed by a turn to the northwest on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some restrengthening is forecast to begin on Friday, and Jose will likely become a hurricane again by the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

After two days with clouds skies cleared across central Indiana on Wednesday. Patchy dense for is likely Thursday morning and school delays are likely. We'll have a sunny afternoon with warmer temperatures.

Our warm up will continue Friday under sunny skies.

Sunshine will prevail through the weekend along with a surge of warmer air. The record high for Sunday in 93 degrees set in 1955 and we will be close to that with a heat index in the mid-90s.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Monday as a cold front approaches.

Tropical Storm Jose is still churning east of the Bahamas

Jose will move toward the US over the weekend.

So far this has been a mild month.

So far this has been a dry month.

Visibility will be near zero Friday morning. School delays will be likely.

We have only had 6, 90-degree days this Summer.

Highs will be near 90 this weekend.

We'll have a dry Saturday and Sunday.

T-storms will develop late Monday.

Scattered showers are likely through Tuesday.