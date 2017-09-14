× Terre Haute man arrested for allegedly possessing child porn, meth

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a Terre Haute man Thursday morning after reportedly receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Leslie Helt, 49, was arrested after authorities executed a search warrant in the 2400 block of N. 13th St. in Terre Haute.

During the search of Helt’s home, police said they found less than 10 child porn images and less than two grams of methamphetamine.

Helt faces six counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of methamphetamine, all felonies.

He was transported to Vigo County Jail without incident.