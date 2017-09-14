Sullivan County parents arrested for allegedly abusing 7-year-old daughter

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a father and step-mother Friday morning after they allegedly abused their 7-year-old daughter.

Daniel Williams, 31, of Sullivan, and Coral Mahnken, 33, also of Sullivan, were arrested after police said they launched an investigation following being contacted by DCS.

During the course of the investigation, police said evidence suggests that on multiple occasions from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, the couple battered their 7-year-old daughter.

Police charged Williams and Mahnken with battery of a child under 14, a level 7 felony.

The child is reportedly doing well in the care of other family members.

