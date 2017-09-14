× Police: Man shot in back while riding bike on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was seriously wounded after being shot in the back while riding his bike early Thursday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the 38-year-old man was riding his bike on Michigan Street around 12:15 a.m. when he heard a gunshot.

He then felt pain in his back and realized he’d been shot. The man managed to make it to his brother’s house in the 500 block of North Parker Avenue to get help.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition. Police had no information about a possible suspect and said the investigation was ongoing.