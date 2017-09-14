Police looking for man accused of harassing students, committing sexual battery at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana University police are trying to identify a man accused of harassing several students and committing sexual battery on the campus of IUPUI.

According to IU police, the harassment happened on Aug. 29. By the time officers arrived in response to complaints, the man had left the area.

On Aug. 31, police believe the same person fondled a student in the stairway of the education/social work building at 902 W. New York St.

During the Aug. 29 incident, he was wearing a black “Aero-87” shirt and a dark baseball hat. He wore a red shirt and red baseball hat during the Aug. 31 incident, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.