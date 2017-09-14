× Police: 20 license plates stolen from government vehicles downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after they received a report of 20 license plates stolen from government vehicles.

Police were dispatched to 11th St. downtown just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning and met with an employee with the veteran affairs building.

Four vehicles were reportedly damaged and 20 license plates, from the front and rear, were taken from 10 government vehicles.

According to a police document, one of the damaged vehicles had flowers left inside of it after it was ransacked.

Police say there are currently no suspects.