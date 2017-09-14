× Neighbors along I-69 say INDOT construction zone is causing safety concerns

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Residents who live along the I-69 expansion say they have some serious concerns about safety. The section spanning much of Morgan County is titled Section 5.

Since the beginning of the month, the 8-mile stretch of I-69 has been reduced to single lanes from Chambers Pike to Legendary Rd. There are also multiple intersections where left-hand turns are restricted. In order to go north on I-69, residents have to head south to a turnaround point that’s at least 3 miles away from one intersection.

One resident of Baker Township said it used to take him only 5 minutes to get from his home to Martinsville. Now, it takes him about 20 minutes.

Resident Junior Quick said his biggest concern is for emergencies. His aunt has epilepsy and he’s worried about the time it takes to get to the hospital.

“If I have to leave with my aunt, I’m getting out. I don’t have the time to go through Paragon or down South to get to the hospital which is 7 minutes away from here,” Quick said.

According to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, emergency vehicles and first responders are able to turn left in the event of an actual emergency.

Quick also said he’s seen multiple accidents happening along the stretch of road near his home. The sheriff’s office reports 19 accidents in the last 7 months in that area. However, the sheriff’s office said increases in accidents are typical in construction zones.

INDOT said single lanes and detours from Chambers Pike to Legendary Rd. are expected to last until December.

Click here for more information on this project and updates.

Earlier this week, INDOT announced changes to Section 6 of the interstate project.