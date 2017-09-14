Muncie police to raise money for domestic violence unit with calendars filled with shirtless cops

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Muncie Police Department is using the sex appeal of its officers to raise money for a great cause.

The department will begin selling calendars filled with shirtless photos of officers at the Muncie Mall on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Police say all proceeds from the sale of the calendars, which cost $20 each, will go towards the department’s domestic violence unit. Officers want to use the money to pay for billboards and WLBC radio advertisements for victims of family violence in the community.

The department has already shared some of the photos on Facebook, which were widely popular. One photo was shared over 2,600 times. Police say Amanda Hudson Kishel of Kishel Photography shot the photos.

According to a Facebook event, there will be a kick-off event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, where officers featured in the calendar will be available for autographs and selfies.

