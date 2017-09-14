More clouds than sun today with high heat and humidity returning this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will be stubborn today. It will be a slow process to clear, and we'll keep more clouds than sun through the afternoon. Temperatures will run about 5 degrees below average this afternoon, but humidity levels will be comfortable.

We return to the 80s with moderate humidity on Friday. High humidity returns this weekend with temperatures approaching 90 on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, will be NEAR record setting. Heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s, but the actual air temperature will stay just shy of the 90-degree mark.

On average, we see 19 90-degree days per summer. This year we've only seen 6! While we'll be close to adding another one, we'll stay just shy on Sunday.

Early next week we return to daily SPOTTY T-storm chances and stay in the 80s through Wednesday.