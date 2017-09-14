× Looking for a deal on Colts tickets? Now’s the time to buy, experts say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you want to see the Indianapolis Colts play in person, now is the time to do it.

After their dismal performance last weekend, coupled with an injured Andrew Luck, there are a lot of tickets floating around the secondary market and they are pretty cheap.

“Prices obviously are down quite a bit,” said Mike Peduto, president of Circle City Tickets.

But despite last week’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Peduto says some fans are still holding out hope for a turnaround.

“We haven’t really had a lot of people try to sell tickets saying, ‘I’m not going to go watch them because they’re terrible.’ I think maybe they’re going to give them one more week,” said Peduto. “On the other hand, we’re not getting a lot of interest as far as people buying tickets right now.”

He says some tickets are selling for half-off face value. On other sites like StubHub.com, some tickets are hovering around $9 a piece.

“Obviously overall it would be much better if Luck was playing too,” said Peduto.

But not many fans seem to be holding out much hope for things to get better soon.

“It seems like without Luck there we’re not going to be a .500 and above team,” said Colts fan Michael Ramsey.

Fueling fans’ unease is speculation Wednesday morning by ESPN radio host Mike Greenburg that luck may want out of Indy. Luck’s agent denied that in a statement to the Indianapolis Star, calling it a “non-story.”