HercuLean Meal Prep opens on Indy’s northside

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Have you heard about “measuring macros?” For some, it’s a way to eat healthier, but not everyone has the time or knowledge to stick with a plan. That’s why two local brothers say -- they’re trying to make it simple.

Ben and Nate Canary are opening the first-ever HercuLean Meal Prep store on Indy’s north side. Ben is a scientist and chef, and Nate is an award-winning bodybuilder. Together, they created a business by making healthy meals from scratch, a process that started when Ben wanted to lose weight himself.

“I got really overweight and my brother gave me a diet that he used to use for competitions to get really, really lean, and I took what I know about how to make food taste good and I applied that to this ultra clean diet,” Ben said.

“He lost about 50 pounds, but then gained about 20 pounds of muscle, so his physic is completely different,” Nate said.

The brothers say friends quickly noticed the difference, and started requesting help with their own meals. Before they knew it, the demand was growing, so they decided to create a business.

The brothers make everything from scratch in their kitchen downtown. Unlike other meal services, there’s no cooking required when you’re ready to eat.

“We take the guessing work out of it, so you just heat ‘em up and eat ‘em,” Nate said.

The brothers also say it's not your average frozen meal, which can contain high amounts of sodium. Instead, the brothers say each HeruLean meal has a careful balance of flavors and macronutrients.

“It's bit of a buzz word right now, but basically it’s the balance of carbs, proteins and fats found in the meals,” Nate explained.

Calories in each meal range from around 300 to 500, depending on the dish, with 23 options available right now. You can order in store or through a subscript plan, with meals as low as $7 dollars each.

The brothers say they’re already helping people of all ages and backgrounds, including professional athletes. They hope their new business will help more Hoosiers to eat healthy.

“80% of the process of getting in shape is actually related to your diet. The whole idea is to be able to incorporate these meals into your life in a way that you’re eating them consistently,” Ben said.

For more information on HercuLean Meal Prep, click here.