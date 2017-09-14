× Former IU football player charged in Tennessee teen’s murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A former Indiana University football player was arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager in Tennessee.

The Monroe County Correctional Complex in Bloomington confirms that Camion Patrick, 22, is currently being held in their facility on a hold for Blount County, Knoxville, Tennessee on a homicide charge.

He was brought in by the IU Police Department on Wednesday morning.

According to the IndyStar, Patrick was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Caleb Thomas Radford, 18, of Maryville, Tennessee on July 25. Radford was found around 10:42 p.m. with multiple stab wounds.

Patrick enrolled in IU in 2015, but academics ultimately kept him off the football field.

According to the IndyStar appeared in 10 games during the 2016 season before suffering a torn ACL and severe shoulder injury.

In July 2017, he was granted medical hardship by the school, ending his football career.