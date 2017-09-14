Click here for school closings and delays

Buy Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass, get unlimited pasta and a trip to Italy

Posted 8:47 am, September 14, 2017, by

Photo of Olive Garden's Pasta Pass courtesy of Darden

NEW YORK — Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass is back, and it goes on sale today!

There will be 22,000 regular passes on sale that let diners eat as much pasta as they want for eight weeks for $100. It also includes unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks.

The restaurant chain is adding an extra twist this year – for an additional $100, 50 people will be able to buy a pasta pass that also includes an eight-day trip to Italy for two.

The April trip includes airfare, a hotel and meals.

If you want to capitalize on this deal, you’ll have to act fast! Olive Garden says it sold out of pasta passes in one second last year.

The passes go on sale at 2 p.m. E.T. today, and you can but one at pastapass.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s