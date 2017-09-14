Angela Brauer visits Daniel Webster Elementary for CBS4 Reads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Second graders from Daniel Webster Elementary School are learning about fables and fairy tales.

CBS4 This Morning’s Angela Brauer got the chance to meet with the students Wednesday and read them three books, including Cinderella, Cinder Man and Cinderella Penguin.

The classes also got the chance to learn about the news and what it takes to put a broadcast together. The kids had some great questions, asking where Angela went to school and what it feels like to be on TV.

Want CBS4 Reads to come to your school? Click here for more information.