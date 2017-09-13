× Westfield police investigate two robberies in the same neighborhood this week

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield police are continuing to investigate an overnight robbery that left a 19-year-old in the hospital.

The assault took place on a basketball court in the Country-side neighborhood near 161st and Spring Mill Road. The crime happened less than 48 hours after police were called to a home invasion robbery in the same neighborhood.

Just after midnight the teenager claimed two men robbed and beat him up on the basketball court, although police told neighbors they don’t think the crime was a random act of violence.

“They said it was likely a drug deal gone bad so to me that suggests it’s maybe just a one-time kind of thing,” said neighbor Peggy Furnace.

The overnight robbery happened right behind Peggy’s back door and less than a mile away from a home invasion in the same neighborhood on Monday. Court records claim this trio of suspects took turns holding that victim at gunpoint while they ransacked the house and stole electronics.

Police quickly tracked the suspects down using a stolen phone, but the fact is two robberies in the same neighborhood in the same week is unusual for Westfield.

“Westfield is a pretty quiet area in which to live. You just don’t see that happening much up here and hopefully we won’t see it anymore,” said neighbor David McNamar.

Westfield police did not provide a full report of this year’s crime stats, but counting the robbery on the basketball court and the home invasion on Monday, plus two robberies earlier this year both at a Kroger parking lot, there have been at least four in Westfield in 2017.

According to the city’s crime report numbers, in 2014 Westfield saw a total of 4 robberies, with another 3 in 2015 and only 1 robbery in all of 2016.

Neighbors hope city leaders take this year’s increase serious, but also admit they’re not overly concerned about their safety.

“I hope it doesn’t escalate, but I’m sure city officials will handle it appropriately,” said McNamar.

“I don’t believe there’s really an increase in violence here. I just moved here, but I expect it to be safe so I don’t think I’ll change my habits,” said Furnace.

No arrests have been made in the overnight robbery.

Anyone with information on that case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.