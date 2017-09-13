× The remnants of Irma are with us today, before near record hit builds in for the weekend

We are watching the remnants of Irma that will keep clouds and spotty showers in place across the state today. Due to the clouds, our temperatures will stay in the 60s all day.

Today will NOT be a wash out. In fact, we’ll see A LOT more dry time than wet and rain totals will be very unimpressive. However, we’ll keep the chance for a spot shower through this evening.

After today, WARM temperatures build back in! It’ll feel very summer-like this weekend with increasing humidity by Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, we’ll see near record heat. The old record is 93, and we’ll hit 89! With the added humidity it will feel like the mid 90s.

Early next week some spotty T-showers will return to the area.

The latest models are keeping Hurricane Jose out in the Atlantic and it will NOT be impacting the US mainland early next week.