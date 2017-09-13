‘Sopranos’ actor Frank Vincent dies at age 78

NEW JERSEY – Actor Frank Vincent has passed away at the age of 78, according to TMZ.

He was best known for playing Brooklyn mob boss Phil Leotardo on “The Sopranos” for several years.

Vincent was also a staple in Martin Scorsese movies, appearing in “Raging Bull”, “Casino” and “Goodfellas.”

TMZ says Vincent suffered a heart attack last week, and underwent open-heart surgery Wednesday. He reportedly died in surgery.

He was born in Massachusetts and was raised in Jersey City, New Jersey.

