Police: Marion County coroner’s pathologist arrest for OWI with body parts in car

Posted 8:57 am, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 09:03AM, September 13, 2017

Elmo Griggs

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – An employee of the Marion County Coroner’s Office was arrested for driving under the influence Tuesday night.

Elmo Griggs, 75, is the coroner’s pathologist. He was arrested around 10 p.m. by an officer with the Brooklyn Police Department in Morgan County. He faces a preliminary charge of OWI.

The sheriff confirms there were body parts in the car at the time of his arrest. However, police say the body parts aren’t being investigated as a criminal matter.

It is unclear at this time where he was transporting the body parts.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

