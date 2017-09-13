Police: Chicago man arrested for drugs after White County traffic stop

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a man for drugs Tuesday afternoon after an I-65 traffic stop.

Fredrick Smith, 32, of Chicago, was arrested at around 3:20 p.m. after police said they found heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana during a traffic stop.

ISP says Smith was stopped for speeding in a gray 2017 Nissan Titan truck traveling southbound on I-65 near mile marker 185. Police said a trooper noticed a strong smell of marijuana as he approached the truck.

Smith was transported to the White County Jail and initially charged with dealing and possession of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. He was also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

