Off duty Fishers Police officer saves man’s life after medical emergency leads to serious crash

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – An off duty Fishers Police officer saves a man’s life after a medical emergency led to a serious crash Indianapolis.

“Anytime something happens we are supposed to act. We are never really off duty,” said Fishers Police officer Rob Thompson.

It was a quick trip to the dentist that put off duty Fishers Police officer Rob Thompson in the right place at the right time.

“He was in the driver’s seat sweating profusely and I thought well we are going to have to do something…so I went and grabbed my AED. As soon as I put it on him it said advise shock,” said Officer Thompson.

Those shocks saved Mike Heaton’s life.

“I was unconscious throughout the entire event,” said Heaton.

The 63-year-old man’s heart went into a fast and irregular pattern, sending him into v-tach while he was driving on I-465.

“A cardiac event and I was blessed to have Officer Thompson there,” said Heaton.

Officer Thompson and Heaton met today for the first time since the crash.

“You look a lot better now than when I saw you last time,” said Officer Thompson.

A meeting Heaton and his family were not sure would happen.

“I just felt like I was going to pass out. Losing vision and it was time to get off the road,” said Heaton.

According to the crash report, Heaton tried to exit I-465 when he felt sick. He was then pushed off the road by a semi-truck, hit the guardrail, and went down an embankment crashing into a tree.

“Honestly if I would have not had the accident I would not be here because then I would not have had the first responder there to take care of me. Get out an AED and the rest of the story,” said Heaton.

A story that ended with Heaton out of the hospital within 48-hours, a miracle that he says Officer Thompson made possible.

“Thank you to that man,” said Heaton.

“Afterwards, I kind of sat back and I thought wow that just happened. It is just one of those things where you do your training and it just kind of kicks in. Luckily we have the training and the equipment,” said Officer Thompson.