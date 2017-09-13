× Off-duty Fishers officer saves 63-year-old’s life after medical emergency leads to crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An off-duty Fishers police officer saved a man’s life after a medical emergency led to a serious crash in Indianapolis.

“Anytime something happens, we are supposed to act. We are never really off-duty,” said Officer Rob Thompson.

It was a quick trip to the dentist that put Officer Rob Thompson in the right place at the right time.

“He was in the driver’s seat sweating profusely and I thought ‘well we are going to have to do something,’ so I went and grabbed my AED. As soon as I put it on him it said ‘advise shock,’” said Officer Thompson.

Those shocks saved Mike Heaton’s life.

“I was unconscious throughout the entire event,” said Heaton.

The 63-year-old man’s heart went into a fast and irregular pattern, sending him into V-tach while he was driving on I-465.

“A cardiac event and I was blessed to have Officer Thompson there,” said Heaton.

Officer Thompson and Heaton met Wednesday for the first time since the crash.

Off duty @Fishers_Police officer saves man's life after medical emergency leads to serious crash. The 2 met today for the first time. pic.twitter.com/uapDOyCDdF — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) September 13, 2017

“You look a lot better now than when I saw you last time,” said Officer Thompson.

A meeting Heaton and his family were not sure would happen.

“I just felt like I was going to pass out. Losing vision and it was time to get off the road,” said Heaton.

According to the crash report, Heaton tried to exit I-465 when he felt sick. He was then pushed off the road by a semi-truck, hit the guardrail and went down an embankment, crashing into a tree.

“Honestly, if I would have not had the accident I would not be here because then I would not have had the first responder there to take care of me, get out an AED and the rest of the story,” said Heaton.

A story that ended with Heaton out of the hospital within 48 hours, a miracle that he says Officer Thompson made possible.

“Thank you to that man,” said Heaton.

“Afterwards, I kind of sat back and I thought ‘wow that just happened.’ It is just one of those things where you do your training and it just kind of kicks in. Luckily, we have the training and the equipment,” said Officer Thompson.