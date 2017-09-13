× Man arrested in connection with weekend double homicide case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a weekend double homicide on the northwest side.

According to IMPD, Corey Harvey, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the case. Police aren’t releasing his mugshot at this time.

Police believe Harvey is linked to a Sept. 10 shooting in the 6400 block of Mission Terrace. Two people, Jonte Williams, 18, and Dequan Procter, 23, were killed.

911 calls about the shooting started coming in around 9 p.m. Sunday and police found numerous shell casings at the scene.

The case remains an ongoing investigation, IMPD said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Det. Daniel Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3749 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).