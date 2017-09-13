× Frontier Airlines offering 99% off flights to and from hurricane-battered Florida

Frontier Airlines is offering 99% off flights to and from Florida after Hurricane Irma swept through the state this week–but you’ll have to hurry to get the deal.

The airline promotion began earlier this week and tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. The promotion includes U.S. continental travel to and from Florida on Mondays through Wednesdays until Nov. 8, 2017.

The 99% discount applies to the base fare and doesn’t include fees or taxes. Customers must use the code SAVE99 when booking a flight on Frontier’s website. Three-day advance purchase is required and seats are limited, the airline said.

Some markets are excluded from the offer:

Denver, CO to/from Fort Myers, FL

Cleveland, OH to/from Fort Myers, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL to/from Trenton, NJ

Orlando, FL to/from Chicago, IL

Orlando, FL to/from Milwaukee, WI

Fort Myers, FL to/from St. Louis, MO

Los Angeles, CA to/from Orlando, FL

Cleveland, OH to/from Tampa, FL

Colorado Springs, CO to/from Orlando, FL

Denver, CO to/from Orlando, FL

Denver, CO to/from Tampa, FL

Learn more about the promotion at Frontier’s website.