Frankfort man found guilty after wife's 2016 murder

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Kevin Smith, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in March of 2016, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival to his residence on March 26, 2016, police found a 50-year-old female, later identified as 50-year-old Lisa Smith, his wife, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.

Her cause of death was ruled as exsanguination due to gunshot wound. Smith’s manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Clinton County Prosecutor Anthony Sommer said it was the first murder case to come across his desk since he took office and the county’s first murder case in more than a decade.

Sentencing is set for 10/31 at 10 a.m.