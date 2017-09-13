× Dog shot during early morning home invasion robbery in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two suspects barged into an Indianapolis home early Wednesday morning and shot a dog during a robbery, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Olive Street.

Two people at the home said they were asleep when two suspects, both wearing bandanas to cover their faces, broke into the home by forcing open the dog door at the back of the house, according to the IMPD incident report.

One of the victims said a suspect came into his bedroom with a gun and fired two shots at his pit bull terrier; the dog was hit once and ran out of the house through the open dog door. The suspect then stole a gaming console, two cell phones and a wallet.

The second victim said another suspect ordered him to hide his face with a pillow before searching his room for valuables. The victim told police he noticed only a missing key ring.

IMPD said the dog was severely injured after being shot and was transported for emergency medical attention.