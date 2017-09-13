× Colts sign linebacker Sean Spence, place offensive lineman Denzelle Good on IR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent inside linebacker Sean Spence and placed offensive lineman Denzelle Good on the injured reserve list.

The Colts originally signed Spence as an unrestricted free agent in March. He played for the Colts during the preseason but didn’t make the final roster. Spence has played in 46 career games for the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Spence finished with 77 tackles (41 solo), 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 passes defensed and a forced fumble for the Titans last season.

Good has played in 19 career games (including 15 starts) for the Colts, who drafted him in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was expected to be a major contributor on the offensive line this season.