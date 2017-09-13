LIVE STREAM: Sen. Bernie Sanders introduces ‘Medicare for all’ health care bill

Authorities respond after reports of shooting at Washington high school

Posted 2:22 pm, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 02:33PM, September 13, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are “being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

The local CBS station is reporting that multiple people have been injured and a suspect is in custody.

No other information was immediately available.

