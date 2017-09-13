Authorities respond after reports of shooting at Washington high school

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are “being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

The local CBS station is reporting that multiple people have been injured and a suspect is in custody.

Spokane Fire officials said all patients injured in Freeman High School Shooting have been transported to hospital — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) September 13, 2017

Law enforcement sources confirm Freeman HS suspect in custody. There was an active shooter. At least 2 patients at Sacred Heart Med. Ctr. — Jane McCarthy (@KREMJane) September 13, 2017

Parents are standing outside of Freeman High School right now waiting to see their kids. pic.twitter.com/SoJ6JhXHsJ — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) September 13, 2017

No other information was immediately available.