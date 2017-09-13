As Irma moves away, sunshine and warmer temperatures return

Posted 4:00 pm, September 13, 2017, by

After two days with clouds and scattered light showers from the remnants of Irma, skies will clear late Thursday and temperatures will be a little warmer. So far this has been a mild month but that is about to change.

Our warm up will continue Friday under sunny skies.

Sunshine will prevail through the weekend along with a surge of warmer air. The record high for Sunday in 93 degrees set in 1955 and we will be close to that with a heat index in the mid-90s.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Monday as a cold front approaches.

There have only been two, 80-degree days so far this month.

Fall begins in a few days.

Expect a cloudy Thursday morning with a few sprinkles.

Skies will begin to clear Thursday afternoon.

We’ll have a sunny, warmer Friday.

So far this has been a mild Summer.

Get ready for a warm, humid weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday.

Highs will peak near 90 degrees on Sunday.

Our next best chance for scattered t-storms will arrive Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s