As Irma moves away, sunshine and warmer temperatures return

After two days with clouds and scattered light showers from the remnants of Irma, skies will clear late Thursday and temperatures will be a little warmer. So far this has been a mild month but that is about to change.

Our warm up will continue Friday under sunny skies.

Sunshine will prevail through the weekend along with a surge of warmer air. The record high for Sunday in 93 degrees set in 1955 and we will be close to that with a heat index in the mid-90s.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Monday as a cold front approaches.

There have only been two, 80-degree days so far this month.

Fall begins in a few days.

Expect a cloudy Thursday morning with a few sprinkles.

Skies will begin to clear Thursday afternoon.

We’ll have a sunny, warmer Friday.

So far this has been a mild Summer.

Get ready for a warm, humid weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday.

Highs will peak near 90 degrees on Sunday.

Our next best chance for scattered t-storms will arrive Monday.