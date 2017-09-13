LIVE STREAM: Sen. Bernie Sanders introduces ‘Medicare for all’ health care bill

Andrew Luck’s agent says trade speculation is ‘simply not true’

Posted 2:13 pm, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 02:16PM, September 13, 2017

Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts 46-9. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is not seeking a trade, his agent said Wednesday.

Will Wilson, Luck’s uncle and agent, was quick to squelch a Wednesday segment on ESPN’s Mike & Mike radio show that said Luck was unhappy with his situation with the Colts.

Host Mike Greenberg, citing people around the league, said there’s a general sense “we could be seeing, right before our eyes, the end of the Andrew Luck era in Indianapolis.’’

Wilson’s response? Hogwash.

“The speculation/rumor is simply not true,’’ Wilson told our newsgathering partners at IndyStar. “Andrew would not have signed a five-year extension last year if he was not committed to the Colts. Complete non-story.”

Luck became the highest-paid player in NFL history in June 2016 when he signed a five-year, $123 million extension. The contract will pay him nearly $140 million through the 2021 season.

