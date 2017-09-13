5 dead after air conditioning issue forces evacuation at Florida nursing home

Posted 10:36 am, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46AM, September 13, 2017

HOLLYWOOD, FL – At least five people have died at a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida after an air conditioning issue forced them to evacuate, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said Wednesday.

The air conditioning had been out since Hurricane Irma struck last Sunday, WPLG reports.

Sharief said she did not have any details about the causes of death, and that authorities are investigating.

Firefighters are helping evacuate about 100 people from the nursing home.

A man trying to fix the air conditioning told WPLG that a fuse in the unit popped out during the storm, and he’s been calling Florida Power & Light for days to get it fixed.

