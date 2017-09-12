Three Indy men arrested after robbery at Westfield home

Posted 11:45 am, September 12, 2017

(L-R) Jordan Bright, Dominique Dunn, Lajon Wilson.

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Police arrested three Indianapolis men in connection with an armed robbery at a Westfield home.

The incident occurred Monday at 3:17 p.m. in the 000 block of English Green. Westfield police say the victim answered the door and was forced back into the home at gunpoint by three men.

Police did not provide further details of the incident.

The suspects were located by detectives and arrested. Doninique Lawayne Dunn, 24, faces charges of robbery, pointing a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle. Jordan Domonique Bright, 26, faces charges of robbery, pointing a firearm and theft of a firearm. The third suspect, 23-year-old Lajon Idell Wilson Jr., was arrested on robbery and pointing a firearm charges. All three suspects are from Indianapolis.

 

 

