Remnants of Irma move into the Hoosier State today, followed by warmer temperatures this weekend

Temperatures will be cooler than average for the next three days because we be contending with the remnants of Irma across the Midwest. Daily highs through Thursday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with more clouds than sun and spotty shower chances.

The remnants of Irma will NOT bring heavy rain to the Hoosier State. Through Wednesday night we're talking about <0.25" for most of our state.

Today the best chance for rain will be south of I-70. Overall, we'll see more dry time than wet, and a few showers will be possible near Indy by 2 p.m., but if you live north of Indy, you will stay almost completely dry today.

Wednesday will bring a slightly higher chance for rain for all of central Indiana. But again, this won't be a huge rain event for us.

Beginning Friday we're back to lots of sunshine and above average temperatures into the weekend.