Remnants of Irma move into the Hoosier State today, followed by warmer temperatures this weekend

Posted 6:40 am, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:55AM, September 12, 2017

Temperatures will be cooler than average for the next three days because we be contending with the remnants of Irma across the Midwest.  Daily highs through Thursday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with more clouds than sun and spotty shower chances.

The remnants of Irma will NOT bring heavy rain to the Hoosier State. Through Wednesday night we're talking about <0.25" for most of our state.

Today the best chance for rain will be south of I-70.  Overall, we'll see more dry time than wet, and a few showers will be possible near Indy by 2 p.m., but if you live north of Indy, you will stay almost completely dry today.

Wednesday will bring a slightly higher chance for rain for all of central Indiana. But again, this won't be a huge rain event for us.

Beginning Friday we're back to lots of sunshine and above average temperatures into the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s