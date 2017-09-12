‘Love and Greed in the Heartland’: New book details 2012 Richmond Hill house explosion case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It was the most complex murder investigation in state history--the Richmond Hill explosion of November 2012.

Two people were killed and five people were convicted and sent to prison.

Now, the story is the subject of a new book called Love and Greed in the Heartland: The Richmond Hill Murders.

Authors Bob Snow and our own Russ McQuaid stopped by CBS4 to talk about the book.

The authors will appear for a signing on Saturday, September 16, at Bookmamas (9 S. Johnson Ave. in Irvington). The event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can get the book through the following retailers: