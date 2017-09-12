× Indiana set to play Charleston Southern University on Oct. 7 in place of Saturday’s FIU game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One day after canceling Saturday’s home game against Florida International, IU officials announced a replacement game against Charleston Southern University.

IU cited issues arising from Hurricane Irma as a reason for the cancelation.

Fred Glass, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, says the Hoosiers will host CSU at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 7, which would have been IU’s bye week.

IU says the game contract between the schools was signed Tuesday and the kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

All full season ticket holders and mini season ticket holders (who selected the Florida International game) for IU football will automatically receive the same tickets and parking for the Oct. 7 game against Charleston Southern. The IU Athletics Ticket Office will send the new tickets and parking (if applicable) to be used for the game on Oct. 7. All tickets and parking will be mailed to the address on file.

Individuals who purchased tickets and/or parking for the Sept. 16 Florida International game as a single game, will have the option to exchange those tickets for the game to be played on Oct. 7 or request a refund. All requests must be in writing and can be sent to iuticket@indiana.edu. The deadline to request an exchange/refund is Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

Please make sure you have the new Charleston Southern game tickets for admission to that game on Oct. 7. Unfortunately, IU will not be able to honor any Sept. 16 Florida International tickets or parking to the game on Oct. 7.