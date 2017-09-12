Irma brings clouds and rain to Central Indiana
After making landfall over the weekend in Florida the remnants of Irma brought clouds and a few sprinkles to central Indiana Tuesday. Clouds will keep temperatures cool through Wednesday and the scattered light showers will continue.
Skies will clear Thursday and we’ll have a sunny, warmer Friday.
Sunshine will prevail through the weekend along with a warm up. Highs will be near 90 by Sunday.
Our next best chance for rain arrives Monday.
September is off to a cool, dry start.
Scattered, light showers are likely Wednesday morning.
Scattered, light showers will continue Wednesday evening.
Scattered, light showers will end early Thursday.
Less than a half-inch of rain is likely over the next 48 hours.
High will be back near 80 by Friday.
Highs will be in the mid-80s Saturday.
Highs will be near 90 on Sunday.
A cold front will bring a chance for scattered t-storms on Monday.