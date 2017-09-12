× Irma brings clouds and rain to Central Indiana

After making landfall over the weekend in Florida the remnants of Irma brought clouds and a few sprinkles to central Indiana Tuesday. Clouds will keep temperatures cool through Wednesday and the scattered light showers will continue.

Skies will clear Thursday and we’ll have a sunny, warmer Friday.

Sunshine will prevail through the weekend along with a warm up. Highs will be near 90 by Sunday.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Monday.

September is off to a cool, dry start.

Scattered, light showers are likely Wednesday morning.

Scattered, light showers will continue Wednesday evening.

Scattered, light showers will end early Thursday.

Less than a half-inch of rain is likely over the next 48 hours.

High will be back near 80 by Friday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Saturday.

Highs will be near 90 on Sunday.

A cold front will bring a chance for scattered t-storms on Monday.