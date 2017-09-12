Irma brings clouds and rain to Central Indiana

Posted 3:47 pm, September 12, 2017, by

After making landfall over the weekend in Florida the remnants of Irma brought clouds and a few sprinkles to central Indiana  Tuesday. Clouds will keep temperatures cool through Wednesday and the scattered light showers will continue.

Skies will clear Thursday and we’ll have a sunny, warmer Friday.

Sunshine will prevail through the weekend along with a warm up. Highs will be near 90 by Sunday.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Monday.

September is off to a cool, dry start.

Scattered, light showers are likely Wednesday morning.

Scattered, light showers will continue Wednesday evening.

Scattered, light showers will end early Thursday.

Less than a half-inch of rain is likely over the next 48 hours.

High will be back near 80 by Friday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Saturday.

Highs will be near 90 on Sunday.

A cold front will bring a chance for scattered t-storms on Monday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s