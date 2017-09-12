Hoosiers head to Florida to help Irma victims piece things back together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- With two major hurricanes back to back in the United States, Hoosiers are showing they're not slowing down in their efforts to help out.

From donations to people working hundreds of feet in the air to restore power, the mission is clear that helping others is most important right now.

"Every tree is down. Almost everyone's roofs are gone. It's gonna take probably six months to even get power back in some of the places here on this island. It's going to be a long struggle for a lot of people here. They need our help," said Mike Coleman, an Indiana native.

Coleman and his girlfriend are stuck on the U.S. Virgin Islands after the region was ravaged by Irma and travel was halted. They were there for a wedding. They went from fine dining and ocean views to taking shelter in a cement shed.

Mike hasn't showered since last Wednesday, but he's only focused on helping out. Just like Anderson native Michael Pelsor, who's near Sarasota Florida repairing towers that fell hundreds of feet to the ground following the Category 4 hurricane.

"The wind has knocked all the antennas completely out of alignment. Major issue that we're having is the power issue with all the sites is pretty much out of power. Along with the power issue there's no fuel. There's probably only 3 percent of the businesses are open in this town right now," said Pelsor, Altius Communications Supervisor.

And more than 1,000 miles away in Martinsville, the fire department reached out to a Hoosier now working for a department in Long Boat Key, Florida to see how they could help. The mayor says this is a citywide effort.

"We had a flood in 2008 so we've been through a natural disaster we're still kind of recovering a little bit from it. So I think that also resonated with us that we've been through something like that and we had people come and help us and we wanted to give back by doing this," Mayor Shannon Kohl said.

The fire department will be collecting water, Gatorade, band-aids, toothpaste, toothbrushes, baby wipes, non-perishable snacks and work gloves at the department at 160 West Morgan Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday.