Elwood police arrest man accused of growing 30 marijuana plants in home

Posted 2:07 pm, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 02:16PM, September 12, 2017

Byron Hamrick

ELWOOD, Ind. – Elwood police arrested a man after they say they found 30 marijuana plants in his home.

According to police, an officer was on routine patrol when a concerned resident flagged him down to make a report regarding drug activity at a nearby home.

Officers made contact with the homeowner, and they say they could visibly see drug paraphernalia inside of the residence while they were speaking to him on the front porch.

Homeowner Byron Hamrick, 69, let officers inside the residence. They found 75 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and 30 marijuana plants. Police say the plants are valued at $2,000 each.

Hamrick was arrested and charged with dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s