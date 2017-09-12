× Elwood police arrest man accused of growing 30 marijuana plants in home

ELWOOD, Ind. – Elwood police arrested a man after they say they found 30 marijuana plants in his home.

According to police, an officer was on routine patrol when a concerned resident flagged him down to make a report regarding drug activity at a nearby home.

Officers made contact with the homeowner, and they say they could visibly see drug paraphernalia inside of the residence while they were speaking to him on the front porch.

Homeowner Byron Hamrick, 69, let officers inside the residence. They found 75 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and 30 marijuana plants. Police say the plants are valued at $2,000 each.

Hamrick was arrested and charged with dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.